Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 78,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 111,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.