Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 334,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 132,648 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE stock opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

