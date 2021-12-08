Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

