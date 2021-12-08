Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,853 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

