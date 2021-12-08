Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 199,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $91,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,085. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KE opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.