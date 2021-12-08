Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

