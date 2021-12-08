Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27,508.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,685,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

