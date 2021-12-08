Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

PSX opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

