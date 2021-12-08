Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2072 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

ITCFY opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wealth & Investment; Private Banking; Corporate, Investment Banking, and Other; Group Investments; and Group Costs. The Wealth and Investment segment offers active investment management services for individuals, corporate and executives and charities and trusts.

