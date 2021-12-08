Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 59,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 141,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48.

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.