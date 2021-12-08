Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of FSLY opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.