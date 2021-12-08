Jag Capital Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

RBLX opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,325 shares of company stock valued at $52,794,635 in the last quarter.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.