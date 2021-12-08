The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 10.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.14.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

