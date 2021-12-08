Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

VLO opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

