S&T (ETR:SANT) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.77 ($22.21) and last traded at €20.02 ($22.49). Approximately 287,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.12 ($22.61).

SANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.69.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

