Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $234.61 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average is $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

