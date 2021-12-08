Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EVKIF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $31.21 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

