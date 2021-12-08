TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.