Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.78 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

