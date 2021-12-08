Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,762,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

