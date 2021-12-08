Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

