Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 363,883 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,156,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 363,883 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,720,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $171.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

