Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $43.20

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

