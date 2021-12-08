E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

