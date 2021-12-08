nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Up 10%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25. 47,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 793,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Get nCino alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.