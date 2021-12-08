Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.32 on Monday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $8,961,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

