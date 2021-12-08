Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
See Also: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.