Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.