Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.50

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.37), with a volume of 223381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Watkin Jones from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £653.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

