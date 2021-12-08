Era Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $559,460.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Era Swap has a market cap of $14.54 million and $559,460.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00220363 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

