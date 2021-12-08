FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $7.90 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $158.91 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00220363 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

