HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $336.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 1,158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 449,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HEXO by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

