Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after buying an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $362.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

