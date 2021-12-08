Reviewing NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 4 0 2.50

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.74 $44.02 million ($0.79) -99.95 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.60 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.74

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05% DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

