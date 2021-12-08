Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -10.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.35) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -11.4%.

NYSE SPR opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

