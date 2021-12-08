DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,017 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $161,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NFLX opened at $625.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $648.93 and a 200-day moving average of $575.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

