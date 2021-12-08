Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,825 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $195,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,659,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.49 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

