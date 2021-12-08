Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 1.6%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43). Approximately 165,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,076,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

