Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

