NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 88.64 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.58. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £274.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.98) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.