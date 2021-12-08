Vp plc (LON:VP) to Issue GBX 10.50 Dividend

Vp plc (LON:VP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VP opened at GBX 976 ($12.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 992.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 956.13. The stock has a market cap of £391.91 million and a P/E ratio of -81.92. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,070 ($14.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VP shares. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) target price on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

