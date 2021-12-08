DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.65

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

DCCPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

