bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOSY. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

