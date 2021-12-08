Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

