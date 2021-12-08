Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.