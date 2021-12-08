Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

