YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.