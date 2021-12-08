Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.