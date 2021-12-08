Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

NYSE SWK opened at $186.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

