Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 22.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.