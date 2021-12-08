Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Century Casinos also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $411.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 3.05. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

