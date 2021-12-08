Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of SCVL opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

